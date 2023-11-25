Yoruba community urges Tinubu not to interfere in Kano Appeal case

THE Concerned Yoruba Community in Kano,(CYCJ) has called on notable traditional rulers in the South West, as a matter of urgency to intervene by advising President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ,not to intervene in the court of Appeal Judgement.

The CYCJ, Secretary General, Comrade Taofeek Olalekan Olaosebikon stated this during a media briefing held in Kano.

“We have called to address some crucial issues as they affect us in relation to the prevailing political situation in Kano since the Appeal Court sacked the state Governor, Yusuf.”

“we are using this platform to call on all Youruba Obas and leaders of thought to wade into the Kano situation without further delay by engaging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a possible political settlement of the Kano logjam.

He said average man already believes that the judiciary has been interfered with,”We are hereby calling on our fathers, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja 11, to intervene without further delay.”

“We are also calling on the Oba of Lagos, Alake of Egba, Awujale of Ijebuland, Olubadan of Ibadan and other Yoruba leading lights to come to our aid as we won’t find it easy if the situation degenerates further as we actually expect that it would.”

Taofeek Olalekan Olaosebikon maintained that people in Kano will believe that they were cheated on by a Yoruba President.

“That is the word going round now. A stitch in time, they say, saves nine.”

He noted that Kano is a very volatile state politically and this is the reason why all men and women of goodwill should be concerned about the situation in Kano and rally round towards a collective initiative to save the state from any calamity which will affect us and our livelihood.

“Of course, you are all living witnesses to the whole developments which are clearly suggesting ill-winds because of the anticipated threat to peace and stability in the state.”

Importantly, we the Yoruba in Kano have been here long enough to articulate and appreciate the political tendencies here and implications for our common good.

For the record, many of us were born and raised in Kano, indeed, we have become “Kano indigenes” in some strategic sense.

This is our home as we have come to acknowledge and appreciate our stay in Kano and indeed our economic sustenance, wellbeing and development.

“Our children are doing fine in schools here as well as many of different ages engaged in one activity or the other. So Kano is our home and we are happy being here.”

” we know the political tradition here in Kano and the issues surrounding such positions. In the case of the last election cycle in Kano, we know how the election went and the outright winners compared to the losers.”he added

