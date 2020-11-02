Yola Electricity Company implements revised tariff

The Yola Electricity Distribution Company (YEDC), says it has effected the revised tariff for its customers in Borno, Adamawa, Yobe and Taraba on Nov. 1.

Mr Kingsley Nkemneme, YEDC Senior Manager, Corporate Communications said this in a statement in Maiduguri on Monday.

“Prepaid customers will vend on revised tariff, while postpaid customers would have theirs reflected in November 2020 electricity bills that would be distributed in December.