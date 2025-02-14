Yobe’s Pride: Saidu Abdulrahaman Presents Guinness World Record Certificate to Gov. Buni

In a moment of immense pride for Yobe State, Saidu Abdulrahaman, a Guinness World Record holder, presented his prestigious certificate to Governor Mai Mala Buni CON at the Government House, Damaturu.

The historic achievement was celebrated with enthusiasm as H.E Gov. Buni warmly received Abdulrahaman, praising his dedication, perseverance, and hard work that led to this global recognition.

The governor described the feat as a source of inspiration for the youth of Yobe State and beyond, encouraging them to chase their dreams despite challenges.

Governor Buni further assured that his administration remains committed to supporting and nurturing talents across various disciplines.

He emphasized the importance of creating opportunities for young achievers to receive the recognition and resources they deserve to excel.

The event underscored Yobe State’s potential on the global stage, with Saidu Abdulrahaman’s success shining as a beacon of hope and possibility.

Recall that Saidu Abdulrahaman received the Guiness World Record for the most headshot photographs taken in one hour supported by Governor Mai Mala Buni.