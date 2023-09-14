Yobe’s Gov. Buni tasks Executive Council members to live above board

By Ahmed Abba

Yobe’s Gov. Mai Mala Buni has charged newly-inaugurated members of the State Executive Council to live above board and concentrate on moving the state forward.

Commissioner for Home Affairs, Information and Culture, Alhaji Abdullahi Bego, told newsmen in Damaturu that the governor gave the charge at Thursday’s Executive Council meeting.

Bego said the governor stressed the need for council members to work together to sustain the progress recorded in the last four years and to build on them.

The governor also pointed out that every ministry, department and agency mattered and had roles to play in the chain of development, Bego added.

“He welcomed all council members, new appointees and returning members on board the new cabinet.

“The governor also assured that all on-going projects would be completed and commissioned and new projects initiated.

“He gave the assurance that his administration would continue to pay attention to the provision of palliatives to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal,’’ the commissioner said.

Bego added that the governor confirmed the appointment of the Acting Secretary to the State Government and the Chief of Staff to substantive positions. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

