Yobe’s Gov. Buni approves employment of 2,670 graduates

Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe has approved the employment of 2,670 degree, diploma and National Certificate in Education (NCE) graduates in the state.

Gov. Buni made this known in a statement issued in Damaturu on Wednesday by his media aide, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed.

He said 890 of the beneficiaries possessed degree certificates; 890 others have Higher National Diploma and National Diploma certificates, while the third tranche of 890 are NCE holders.

The governor said the employment would provide graduates with job opportunities and fill existing gaps required for efficient service delivery in the state.

Buni said the beneficiaries were drawn from the 178 political wards in the 17 local government areas of the state.”

He charged the beneficiaries to justify their appointments with high sense of commitment and dedication to duty to enhance service delivery.

“Government has provided all parts of the state with equal opportunities and sense of belonging and ownership of governance.

“We are all stakeholders that have contributions to make to the development of our dear state,’’ the governor said.

Buni assured that his administration would continue to provide various opportunities to fast-track the growth and development of Yobe. (NAN)