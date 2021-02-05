Yobe, WHO train health workers on response to gender-based violence

The Yobe Government, in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO), on Friday began training of 45 primary healthcare providers on emergency response to Gender-Based Violence (GBV). Declaring the training open in Damaturu, WHO’s Programme Manager, North-East Nigeria, Mr Shafiq Muhammad, said that the participants were drawn from primary healthcare centres in 15 local government areas prone to GBV. Muhammad was represented by Dr Ibrahim Salisu, WHO’s Public Health Officer.

He said the aim of the training was to strengthen the trainees’ capacities to respond to emergencies in the face of rising cases of gender-based violence in the state. “The overall effort of WHO and the state government is to ensure that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, essential services including GBV response, are available in all parts of the state. “We are complementing the efforts of the government,” he said, noting that insurgents were attacking healthcare facilities in the state.

“Government is rehabilitating some primary healthcare centres, and WHO is providing necessary technical support and resources, and ensuring healthcare services are provided in an uninterrupted manner,” he said. Muhammad said that the participants would be trained on administering emergency contraceptives and post exposure prophylaxis to prevent victims from HIV infection. He said that the training would also include response to emotional and psychological challenges of victims.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Lawan Gana, commended WHO for support in building capacities of health workers for effective healthcare service delivery. Gana, represented by Mrs Mairo Yakubu, Reproductive Health Coordinator, Yobe State Ministry of Health, said that the training would enable the beneficiaries to properly attend to rape victims. (NAN)