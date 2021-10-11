Yobe varsity grants registration fee waiver to 23 students with disabilities

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

In a bid to ensure that “students with Special needs will enjoy all available privileges in pursuit of their chosen career, the Yobe University Damaturu, Yobe State has granted registration fee waiver to 23 students with disabilities.

Commending the Vice Chancelor, Yobe University Damaturu Yobe State, Professor Mala Daura for granting registration fee waiver to the students, the Executive Secretary National Commission for Persons with Disabilities, NCPWD, Mr. James David Lalu described the fee waiver as a considerable latitude for educational advancement of Persons with Disabilities,PWDs.

Lalu recently disclosed this while fielding questions from journalists at a public function in Jos, Plateau State.

He also, described the good gesture as a welcome development which will create a leeway for PWDs in the advancement of their studies.

“The Yobe University payment waiver is a considerable freedom for Persons with Disabilities which is in total consonance with President Buhari’s Next Level Agenda and determination to alleviate 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in a very near future” he said.

It will be recalled that the Executive Secretary NCPWD recently disclosed that President Buhari has mandated the Commission to come up with strategies that will make Institutions of learning attractive to Persons with Disabilities in order to take them off the streets.

He also stated that the Commission is projecting January 2022 as take off time for the award of scholarships for PWDs in Institutions of learning.

Lalu who recently received in audience the Vice Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, Anambra State Professor Charles Esimone to cement partnership with the school disclosed that he targets three other Universities, Usman Dan Fodio Sokoto, University of Illorin and Amadu Bello University Zaria as model Institutions for Persons with Disabilities.

