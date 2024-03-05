Yobe varsity, Google train 110 students on AI

Yobe State University in partnership with Google Search is hosting a five-day workshop on Artificial Intelligence (AI) research for over 110 students from the Northeast.

Dr Bashir Maina, from the Computer Science Department of the University, said the programme would equip students with the skills and knowledge to become AI innovators and contribute to solving local and global challenges.

Maina, who is also the Lead Investigator of the programme, said Google recognised Africans as a historically underrepresented group in the field of computing research.

“We proposed to Google a programme to bring together students from across northeastern Nigeria and engage them in hands-on training in AI research.

“Specifically focusing on machine learning (ML) and natural language processing (NLP),” he explained.

He added that the workshop would feature facilitators from 11 different countries across Europe, Asia and Africa.

“These experts will share their unique insights and approaches to problem-solving, fostering a comprehensive learning experience,” Dr. Maina added.

He noted that many students believed they could only be consumers of AI-based solutions, not innovators themselves.

Maina said the programme aimed at shifting that narrative by empowering them to become innovators, capable of proposing solutions and contributing meaningfully to the field.

Prof. Muhammad Daura, the Vice Chancellor of the university, commended Maina and his team for developing the research.

Daura, represented by Dr Muhammad Lawan, Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Academic, also commended the team for securing funds from Google.(NAN)

By Ahmed Abba