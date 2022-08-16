Yobe to replicate Japan tour experience in post-insurgency recovery

By Nabilu Balarabe

Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe has said that the lessons learnt from his recent Hiroshima, Japan, study tour would fast track post-insurgency recovery process of the state.

Buni, in a statement by his Director-General Press and Media Affairs Alhaji Mamman Mohammed on Monday in Damaturu, said this when Japanese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Matsuyama Kazuyoshi, paid him a courtesy visit.

He said lessons learned from Hiroshima, which speedily recovered from atomic bomb destruction, would facilitate speedy restoration of facilities and communities devastated by decade-long Boko Haram insurgency.

“Although the circumstances were different, but the methodology of committed leadership, resilience of the communities and time line set up to achieve set targets are suitable for our post-insurgency recovery.

“The determination of leadership and commitment of victims to restore and recover their lives serves as inspiration for us to achieve our set goals in Yobe state,” the governor said.

Buni identified education, healthcare delivery, agriculture, youth empowerment and employment, among others, as critical sectors in need of recovery, calling for more support from Japanese government and other development partners.

In his remarks, Kazuyoshi said Japan was looking forward to a strong and vibrant relationship with Yobe.

He pledged that the Japanese government would create employment opportunities through investment in cow pea cultivation in the state.

The Ambassador also pledged to support the state in irrigation farming and provision of modern toilet facilities for schools and public use, as part of efforts to eradicate open defecation. (NAN)

