Yobe to establish local government emergency response units – Buni

By Nabilu Balarabe

Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe said the government had concluded arrangements to establish emergency response units in the 17 local government areas of the state.

Buni made this known in a statement by his Director-General, Press and Media Affairs, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed in Damaturu.

He said the governor made the assertion when he paid a working visit to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) headquarters in Abuja.

Buni assured that the units would be adequately equipped for early and effective response to disasters at the local level.

He said committees would soon be constituted and trained to provide first aid and other necessary assistance to victims of disaster.

In his remarks, NEMA’s Director-General, Mustapha Ahmed, commended the state government for the initiative.

He said it would provide fast and efficient support to disaster victims.

He noted that the state stood out as a model in disaster management by always providing effective support to victims.

High point of the occasion was the decoration of Buni as “ NEMA Ambassador on Disaster Management” by the director-general.

Buni was accompanied by state Commissioner for Finance, Alhaji Mustapha Musa.(NAN)

