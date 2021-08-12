Yobe tech wizard, Dagona, invents mini spying wireless car

 Usman Dagona, a 200 level Chemistry student at Federal University, Gashua, Yobe, invented a mini spying wireless car.

Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that car is currently ranked third with 274 points on voting scoreboard of 2021 Create the Future Design Contest sponsored COMSOL and Mouser Electronics.

an with NAN Damaturu on Thursday, Dagona said, “my robot spying car is a rechargeable normal wireless device with 5-6 microcontrollers.

“Besides recording audio and video, it also internal memory for saving . car doesn’t operate using only hand controllers; it can move with direction of my voice and orders,” he said.

Dagona said although the car only recognize his voice at the moment, it be enhanced and utilized the intelligence community the .

robot spying car is a counterpart of my just concluded mini spying drone. The two devices can assist providing efficient and accurate intelligence gathering,” he said.

NAN recalls that Dagona, an Certificate of Education (NCE) holder, had in November 2020, beat 1,749 others emerge winner of the Imagine Chemistry Competition in Abuja.

He, however, came second Prof. Adalet Adam of Turkey, when he represented Nigeria at the Imagine Chemistry International Akzo Nobel Competition 2020/2021 held in the Netherlands.

In recognition of rare feat, the Yobe Government offered him automatic employment into the civil service on GL 7, but yet offer him scholarship as earlier promised.(NAN)

