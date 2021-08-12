Yobe tech wizard, Dagona, invents mini spying wireless car

Usman Dagona, a 200 level Chemistry student at the Federal University, Gashua, Yobe, has invented a mini spying wireless car.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the car is currently ranked third with 274 points on the voting scoreboard of 2021 Create the Future Design Contest sponsored by COMSOL and Mouser Electronics.

In an interview with NAN in Damaturu on Thursday, Dagona said, “my robot spying car is a rechargeable normal wireless device with 5-6 microcontrollers.

“Besides recording audio and video, it also has internal memory for saving data. The car doesn’t operate using only hand controllers; it can move with the direction of my voice and orders,” he said.

Dagona said although the car could only recognize his voice at the moment, it could be enhanced and utilized by the intelligence community in the country.

“This robot spying car is a counterpart of my just concluded mini spying drone. The two devices can assist in providing efficient and accurate intelligence gathering,” he said.

NAN recalls that Dagona, an National Certificate of Education (NCE) holder, had in November 2020, beat 1,749 others to emerge winner of the Imagine National Chemistry Competition in Abuja.

He, however, came second to Prof. Adalet Adam of Turkey, when he represented Nigeria at the Imagine Chemistry International Akzo Nobel Competition 2020/2021 held in the Netherlands.

In recognition of this rare feat, the Yobe Government offered him automatic employment into the civil service on GL 7, but has yet to offer him scholarship as earlier promised.(NAN)

