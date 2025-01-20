Yobe State Organizes Capacity Building Workshop on Fiscal Transparency, Accountability for Auditors

The Yobe State Audit Service Board has organised a two-day capacity building workshop on fiscal transparency and accountability for Auditors aimed at promoting good governance and service delivery in the state.

The workshop organised for Auditors from offices of the Auditors General for State and Local Governments was declared opened today by the Head of Civil Service, Hamidu M. Alhaji at Bricks Point Hotel, Damaturu.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the workshop, the Head of Service maintained that the workshop is aimed at equipping Auditors of the State and Local Governments with the necessary skills and knowledge in order to meet the challenges of modern auditing.

“This workshop is a clear testimony on Governor Buni’s commitment for transparency and accountability, recognizing the vital roles of Auditors in carrying out their duties”.

The Head of Service emphasized that auditing is a key aspect of ensuring transparency, and probity, and the need for auditors to enforce accountability in public expenditure, thus fostering trust between the government and citizens.

He commended Governor Mai Mala Buni CON, for his unwavering support towards the development of human capital asset in the state through continuous training and development of both local, national and international conferences and workshops.

He called on the participants to be attentive, deligent and make meaningful contribution towards achieving the goal of the workshop and the knowledge to be translated into their work.

Earlier speaking, the Chairman State Audit Service Board, Alhaji Goje Modu Balube said that the workshop was organised at a critical time when the need for transparency and accountability is paramount, to ensure that public funds are effectively managed and that government programs align with the needs of the people.

He commended Governor Mai Mala Buni CON for his support to the State Audit Service Board especially in the organization of the workshop, to improve transparency and accountability according to global best practices.