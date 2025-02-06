Yobe State Delegation Visits World’s Largest Fertilizer Plant in Morocco

In a bid to resuscitate the Yobe state fertilizer blending plant, the Yobe state government advance team to Morocco today visited the World’s largest fertilizer company, OCP/Jorf Lasfar fertilizer complex.

The team led by the Secretary to the State Government, Baba Malam Wali, had the commissioners of Agriculture Hon. Mustapha Goniri, Higher Education Prof. Bello Kawuwa, Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs Hon. Ibrahim Adamu Jajere, and the Chairman of Damaturu Local government council Hon. Bukar Adamu.

The Facility Information Officer of the complex, Amine Jamaleddine, who conducted the delegation around the facility, said “the OCP/Jorf Lasfar fertilizer complex is the biggest fertilizer company in the world with an all year round production caoacity.

“lt has a production capacity of 15m tones of fertilizer annually.

“The complex has about 20,000 staff with the company producing fertilizer supplying all parts of the World” she added.

She expressed the readiness of the company to partner with the Yobe state government to resuscitate the state-owned fertilizer factory.

The state team leader, Baba Malam Wali, expressed satisfaction with the commitment of OCP/Jorf Lasfar fertilizer factory and the consultants, to partner the state government to resuscitate the Yobe fertilizer company.

“The Governor Buni administration has strong commitment to revive the factory to meet the fertilizer needs of farmers in the state, generate employment and export to improve revenue of the state.

Similarly, the state Commissioner for Agriculture, Hon. Mustapha Goniri, said the revival of the fertilizer factory would boost the on-going agricultural revolution in the state by the Buni administration.

“Last year the state government launched a massive agricultural empowerment programme with 100 tractors, solar pumps, irrigation facilities, other farm Implements, fertilizer, improved seeds, herbicides and pesticides among others, and distributed to farmers free of charge.

“Again, last month, additional 40 tractors were procured by the state government to boost crop production to enhance food security and for exports to improve the revenue of the state” Goniri said.

African Network center, the consulting firm, expressed optimism that the partnership would be beneficial to the two parties.

“The government and people of Yobe state would benefit immensely from this partnership which would ensure food sufficiency and security.

“l have seen the great commitment by His Excellency Governor Mai Mala Buni CON, to improve agriculture in Yobe state, and we are putting everything in the right place to make this partnership succeed, and for Yobe state government to succeed” he said.

Meanwhile, Governor Buni is expected to arrive Morocco for partnership in other areas including Education and direct investments in local government areas.