Yobe State Government said it has approved the sponsorship of 32 students to Al Azhar University, Cairo to study Qur’an and Arabic Language.

Alhaji Muhammad Gujba, the Executive Secretary of Yobe State Arabic and Islamic Education Board, made this known on Monday while briefing newsmen in Damaturu.

Gujba, represented by Malam Umar Muhammad, an official at the board, said the sponsorship was part of the present administration’s effort to improve the quality of education in the state.

“The Present administration led by Governor Mai Mala Buni has variety of Programmes aimed at promoting the system of education by impacting sound knowledge among the students,” he said.

He noted that the students were all indigenes of Yobe, who were selected from across the local government councils of the state.

He appealed to the sponsored students to be good ambassadors of the state and the country and to reciprocate the gesture by concentrating on their studies.

Umar Abubakar, a representative of Yobe State Students in Cairo, thanked the governor for giving them the privilege to further their education abroad.

Abubakar also called on the students to be good ambassadors of the state.

The beneficiaries and their families lauded the governor and the state government for the magnanimity, pledging their utmost loyalty and patriotism during their programme.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state Government had sponsored 233 students to study in Indian educational institutions in February.(NAN)

