Dr Mohammad Gana, Yobe’s Commissioner of Health, said on Monday that the state had spent over N72 million on remodeling of special baby care units at the Potiskum and Gashua specialists’ hospitals.

Gana disclosed this in Damaturu at a ministerial briefing marking Gov. Mala Mala-Buni’s two years in office.

He said that 10 doctors and nurses were sent to the Reddington Group of Hospitals in Lagos, to acquire skills in managing the units, including the newly established Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Specialist Hospital, Damaturu.

The commissioner said over N14 million was also spent on the purchase of a digital X-Ray machine at the Specialist Hospital, Damaturu, whilst four general hospitals in Potiskum, Gashua, Geidam and Buni-Yadi were upgraded to specialist hospitals.

He said the hospitals had been equipped with state-of-the-art facilities as part of the state’s effort at meeting the requirements of Universal Health Coverage.

Similarly, the state is currently upgrading six laboratories at the specialists’ hospitals in Damaturu, Potiskum, Gashua, Geidam, Buni-Yadi as well as General Hospital, Damagum, and the Government House Clinic, he added.

Gana also said that rehabilitation of doctors quarters at the Yobe University Teaching Hospital, Damaturu, and construction of staff accommodations at specialists’ hospitals in Jakusko and Gashua were all ongoing.

The commissioner said the state had provided modern equipment to the specialists hospitals in Potiskum and Gashua under the New-born Survival Programme, as well as supplied 4D Ultrasound Scanning Machines to the same hospitals.

He said all the achievements were recorded from 2019 to 2021. (NAN)

