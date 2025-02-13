Yobe Sesame seeds, Gum Arabic Gain More Prominence in Morocco

The Association of Regions (Governor’s Forum) in Morocco has made special request for Yobe state government to participate and showcase its sesame seeds and Gum Arabic in the forthcoming international trade fair in Mekenes, Morocco.

Mohammed El Bachiri, Executive Director of the association, said the association is ready to collaborate with the state government to attract investors and marketers to Yobe state for direct and indirect investments.

He explained that under the collaboration programme, there are rooms for financing of Agriculture, environment, climate and housing in the local government areas.

Leader of the delegation and Secretary to Yobe state government, Baba Malam Wali, said government would take advantage of the forthcoming trade fair to present its agricultural products.

“We have high quality graded sesame seeds, Gum Arabic, beans, groundnut and livestock among others in commercial quantities in all the local government areas.

“His Excellency Gov. Mai Mala Buni has directed us to collaborate with reputable agencies and organizations to attract employment and wealth Creation opportunities for the benefit of our youth.

“The state government is ready to partner the association to engage our youth into agricultural production especially in the sesame seeds and others” Malam Wali said.

The state Commissioner for Agriculture, Hon Mustapha Goniri, said Yobe state produces and processes the best sesame seeds of international standard.

“The state government under His Excellency Governor Mai Mala Buni established four Sesame seeds processing plants to upgrade the quality of the product.

“The international trade fair would give our state the opportunity to show the quality of our farm produce to the World” Goniri said.

Similarly, the state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ibrahim Adamu Jajere, expressed the readiness of the 17 Local Government Councils to participate in the trade fair.

“They all have the opportunity to showcase their individual products to attract investors to their areas and secure employment to their people” he said.

The Chief Executive Officer of the consulting firm, African Network Center, Ahmed Shuaibu Gara Gombe, assured to complete the documentation and all other necessary requirements for participation in the international trade fair.