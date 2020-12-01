Yobe, Senate President, empowers 300 new, wedded couples

Senate President Ahmed Lawan on Monday inaugurated empowerment programme for 300 newly wedded couples from less privileged families in Yobe North Senatorial District.

Alhaji Buba Dagona, the Coordinator, Senator Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan (SAIL) Foundation, said the programme was to empower 300 couples that the senate President sponsored recently in seven local government Areas of Yobe North.

The gesture was meant to assist underprivileged intending youths who were due for marriage but could hardly afford it.

He said the empowerment programme was in collaboration with the office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (OSSA-SDGs)

Dagona added that the first phase of the training part of the empowerment handled by ‘Hive Africa’ would concentrate on tailoring, soap making, hair dressing, catering, make-up among others.