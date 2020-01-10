Yobe residents, traders laud Gov. Buni for reopening regional cattle market

Residents and traders in Buni-Yadi have lauded the decision by Gov. MaiMala Buni of Yobe to reopen the weekly and regional cattle market which was closed down by the military over security concerns in the recent months.

The traders in an interview with a correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria( NAN) on Friday, said the reopening of the market would fast track economic activities in the area which was halted by the insurgency.

Alhaji Musa Ali, a grain merchant, said the closure of the market had crippled business activities in the area.

“Many farmers and other traders who want to sell their farm produce and other wares had to travel far to dispose their goods” he said.

Yuram Bukar, another trader, said “many of us are struggling to reclaim our businesses. When the market was closed down, it created more setbacks.

Hajiya Hassana Umar, a food seller, said “most people around here and the neighbouring villages depend on the weekly market to buy their needs. It is the second largest after Potiskum.”

Alhassan Mai-Shanu, a livestock trader, said the decision to reopen the market was the best thing to happen to the community in recent times.

Also, Musa Mangarima, another livestock dealer, commended Buni and Buratai for responding to the pressing needs of the people.

NAN gathered that the decision to reopen the market followed a meeting between Gov. Buni and the Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Tukur Buratai in Abuja.

NAN also reports that Buni Yadi was one of the worse hit areas by Boko Haram insurgency was reclaimed by the military had the market opened, but was closed down due to security reasons. (NAN)