Yobe residents laud N10 billion housing scheme, say initiative will fast-track resettlement efforts

Some residents of Damaturu have lauded plans by Yobe government to construct 2,600 houses, saying the move would fast-track post -insurgency resettlement and rehabilitation efforts of the government.

A cross section of them who spoke to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday, said the massive intervention in housing would ease the problems of accommodation and improve the lives of the people.

Alhaji Ali Mustapha, a senior civil servant, said the initiative would address the accommodation problems created as a result of the destructions of houses by insurgents.

“Many people displaced as a result of insurgency and who fled to other states, could not come back because their houses were destroyed and they have no shelter.

”The construction of these houses will bridge the gap in accommodation in Damaturu, Potiskum, Buni Yadi, Machina and Gashua among others” he said.

Mr Michael Okon, a federal civil servant, said the massive construction of houses would provide succour to people in the state capital and other major towns.

“Rent fares in Damaturu are exceedingly exorbitant; the building of these houses will hopefully bring down the cost,” Okon said.

Mrs Hajara Abubakar, a mother of five who was displaced, said when completed, beneficiaries will move out of their present houses and the old houses will be rented out.

Usman Alkali, another civil servant, said he shuttled between Damaturu and Potiskum daily because there was no adequate accommodation.

He said with the current initiative, he might be lucky to secure accommodation and settle in Damaturu.

In her remark, Mrs Jummai Mamman, a teacher in Damaturu, described the initiative as laudable, and would encourage people to settle in the state capital and other key towns after years of shuttling from one place to another as a result of the security challenges.

On his part, Lukus Mamman, an under-graduate and resident of Damaturu, called for fairness in the distribution of the houses when completed.

NAN reports that the state Governor, Mai Mala Buni, last Monday, entered into a N10.8 billion contract with a housing finance company to construct 2,600 housing units in Damaturu, Potiskum, Gashua, Machina, Buni Yadi, Geidam and Damagum, to be completed within 18 months.(NAN)