Yobe rehabilitates cemeteries washed by flood

 The Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (YoSEMA) has begun of the low cost and central cemeteries washed away by rainstorm in Gashua, the headquarters of Bade Local Government Area.

Alhaji Kaku Bukar, the Community Officer of the Council, this in an interview with the News Agency of (NAN) in Gashua on Thursday.

NAN reports flood triggered by days of incessant rain recently washed away the cemeteries and exposed corpses in graves.

Bukar said the agency had provided trips of sand, blocks, gravels and other building materials work.

“I can’t you the exact quantity of the building materials provided, I can confirm to you the materials had reached the graveyards since July 14 as promised by SEMA.

“The agency and some volunteer workers are currently building fences in both cemeteries. Lack of fencing is believed to be the major cause of the flood,” said.

The officer said the council had concluded to sand fill the exposed graves in the cemeteries on Thursday.

Bukar said sand filling the exposed cemeteries was pertinent to prevent the spread of .

Meanwhile, SEMA has registered and provided relief materials to 150 victims of recent windstorm in Nguru Local Government Area.

Alhaji, Usman Danyaro, Community Officer, Nguru Local Government Council, told NAN in Nguru, that the victims’ houses were destroyed by the windstorm.

said each victim received a mattress, plastic containers, soaps, detergents, bag of rice, spaghetti, semovita and .(NAN)

