Yobe rehabilitates cemeteries washed by flood

The Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (YoSEMA) has begun rehabilitation of the low cost and central cemeteries washed away by rainstorm in Gashua, the headquarters of Bade Local Government Area.

Alhaji Kaku Bukar, the Community Development Officer of the Council, confirmed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gashua on Thursday.

NAN reports that flood triggered by days of incessant rain recently washed away the cemeteries and exposed corpses in graves.

Bukar said that the agency had provided trips of sand, blocks, gravels and other building materials for the rehabilitation work.

“I can’t give you the exact quantity of the building materials provided, but I can confirm to you that the materials had reached the graveyards since July 14 as promised by SEMA.

“The agency and some volunteer workers are currently building fences in both cemeteries. Lack of fencing is believed to be the major cause of the flood,” he said.

The officer said the council had concluded arrangements to sand fill the exposed graves in the cemeteries on Thursday.

Bukar said sand filling the exposed cemeteries was pertinent to prevent the spread of diseases.

Meanwhile, SEMA has registered and provided relief materials to 150 victims of recent windstorm in Nguru Local Government Area.

Alhaji, Usman Danyaro, Community Development Officer, Nguru Local Government Council, told NAN in Nguru, that the victims’ houses were destroyed by the windstorm.

He said each victim received a mattress, plastic containers, soaps, detergents, bag of rice, spaghetti, semovita and sugar.(NAN)

