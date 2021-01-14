Yobe records improvement in students performance in WAEC

Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe says the state recorded improvement in students’ performance in the 2020 West Africa Examination Council (WAEC).

Buni disclosed this at the presentation of report on ‘Almajiri System of Education and Strategic Plan’ in Damaturu on Thursday.

“A total of 12,042 students were registered for WAEC out of which 725 students scored distinctions and credits in all the nine subjects.

“We also have 2,530 students who scored distinctions and credits in five subjects and above including English and Mathematics.

“There were 8,042 others who scored credits with passes in Mathematics while 7,008 scored credits with passes in English,’’ he said.

The governor described the development as unprecedented, very impressive and encouraging.

“It also shows that we are on course and the declaration of emergency on education is worthwhile and paying,’’ he said.

Buni further highlighted improvements in the Qur’anic education in the state.

“A total of 3,838 schools comprising boarding, day and satellite or ‘Ci-Rani Tsangaya’ schools recorded enrolment of 180,371 Almajiri pupils in the state,” he said.

Buni reiterated his administration’s commitment to do more in the education sector of the state.

“I wish to reassure you that the government will continue to work on measures that will consolidate our drive toward salvaging education to fast track meaningful development in the state,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on May 29, 2019, the governor declared a state of emergency on basic and secondary education. in the state. (NAN)