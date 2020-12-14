Yobe records 12 new COVID-19 cases

The Yobe government, on Monday, said it had recorded 12 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 108.

Mr Abdullahi Danchuwa, the Deputy Co-Chairman, state Rapid Response Team, made the disclosure while speaking with newsmen in Damaturu.

He said that the new cases were detected at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp in Nengere Local Government Area of the state through Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT).

Danchuwa further stated that those infected with the virus had been moved to the isolation centre within the camp.

“They are going to be on treatment and remain at the isolation centre for, at least, 14 days,” he said.

Danchuwa added that there were more than 400 blood samples of suspected victims of COVID-19 awaiting analyses at the Specialist Hospital, Damaturu.

He listed the COVID-19 risk areas in the state to include Damaturu, Nguru, Bade, Potiskum and Geidam.

The official said that the team had not relented on educating the people of the state on the need for strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols.

“There are multi-dimensional partners supporting our response to COVID-19.

“Lafiya, a pro-United Kingdom project, is supporting us with sensitisation, training as well as infection prevention and control materials.

“Just last week, it provided some personal protection equipment (PPE) to 11 primary healthcare centres in the state.

“In short, all hands are on deck to ensure that we reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the state,” he said. (NAN)