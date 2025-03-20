Yobe Ranks First in 2024 Subnational Audit Efficacy Index

The Paradigm Leadership Support Initiative (PLSI), a civic organization promoting public accountability in Nigeria, has once again ranked Yobe State as the best-performing state in its 2024 Subnational Audit Efficacy (SAE) Index.

The SAE Index assesses the level of transparency and accountability in the management and utilization of public funds, as well as the implementation of public policies across Nigeria’s 36 states.

This edition of PLSI’s flagship research report, launched in Abuja on Thursday, March 20, 2025, ranked Yobe State again as the top performer among all the 36 States, scoring 73%. Ekiti (54%) and Adamawa (47%) secured the 2nd and 3rd positions, respectively.

At the lower end of the rankings, Ogun, Bayelsa, and Ebonyi states occupied the 34th place, each scoring 7%.

The latest ranking highlights Yobe State’s consistency in maintaining robust public audit practices and transparency mechanisms, setting a benchmark for other states in the Federation.

PLSI’s SAE Index evaluates states based on critical components of the public audit action cycle, including the submission, review, and implementation of audit reports by key stakeholders.

The Index aims to foster a culture of accountability in the public sector, ensuring effective resource utilization for the benefit of citizens.

Speaking on the release of the Index, PLSI’s Executive Director, Olusegun Elemo commended Yobe State for its exemplary performance and encouraged other states to adopt similar measures to improve governance and accountability.

“The SAE Index is a tool for driving reform and strengthening public trust. Yobe’s achievement shows that prioritizing transparency in public financial management is possible and rewarding,” he stated.

The SAE Index underscores the importance of regular audits, prompt implementation of recommendations, and collaboration among government entities to promote good governance.

This marks another milestone for Yobe State in its pursuit of excellence in governance, reinforcing its position as a leader in public sector accountability in Nigeria.