The Police Command in Yobe, on Sunday, confirmed the killing of a commercial sex worker, Stella aka Ritachi, at Dorawa Joint, in Potiskum Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s spokesman, ASP Dungus Abdulkarim, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Damaturu.

He said Stella (surname not known) was stabbed to death by unidentified persons in her room, at the joint located in Yindiski Ward.

“ The incident was believed to have occurred at about 6:40 pm on Saturday, and the splattered blood all over the room indicated that the assailants might had struggled with the victim,” Abdulkarim said.

The spokesman said five other commercial sex workers (names withheld) in the compound were arrested for interrogation.

“ They should have some information for us because the deceased must have shouted during the apparent struggle with the killers,” he said.

Abdulkarim said the case had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for investigation.(NAN)

