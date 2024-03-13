Yobe partners Trans Sahara Consortium on cattle genetic improvement

The Yobe Government and Trans Sahara Consortium have entered into partnership to accelerate livestock production through application of biotechnologies.

Gov. Mai Mala Buni stated this during the signing of a Memorandum of Understading (MoU) between the state government and the company, on Wednesday in Damaturu.

Represented by Baba Malam-Wali, Secretary to the State Government, Buni said the initiative would revolutionise the cattle production and trading in the state.

“Integration of biotechnology into our cattle production practices will enable us to enhance the quality, health and productivity of the livestock.

“Through innovative genetic and reproductive technologies, we can elevate the standard of our cattle breeds, ensuring resilience, disease resistance and improved breeding outcomes,” he said.

Also, Mr Victor Patrick, the Chief Executive Officer of the company, said the partnership would transform the state’s economy and create job opportunities.

He said it would also promote inclusivity, where no single farmer would be left behind.

On his part, Alhaji Abdullahi Gashua, the Chief of Staff, Government House Damaturu, said the partnership would modernise cattle production and marketing.

He said that under the agreement the company would fund the project while the Yobe government would identify cattle marketers to be funded, adding the project targeted 30,000 cattle in Nguru, Potiskum and Damaturu Local Government Areas of the state. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)

He expressed optimism that the partnership would not only strengthen the foundation of cattle industry but also stimulate broader economic development and food security in the state.

While commending partners and stakeholders for their contributions to the realisation of the agreement, Buni reitrated commitment towards advancing agricultural innovation, economic prosperity, and food security.

