Yobe NUJ council urges peaceful LG polls

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Yobe State Council, on Friday appealed to all the political parties and candidates in saturday’s Local Government polls in the state to conduct themselves peacefully.

A statement signed by Mr Rajab Muhammed, the State’s NUJ Chairman, on Friday in Damaturu urged political parties and their supporters to work toward achieving free, fair, credible and acceptable elections.

The Union urged parents, religious leaders and traditional rulers to preach peace and not allow their wards, followers, and subjects to be used for electoral violence.