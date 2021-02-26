Yobe NUJ council urges peaceful LG polls

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Yobe State Council, on Friday appealed to all the political parties and candidates in saturday’s Local Government polls in the state to conduct themselves peacefully.
A statement signed by Mr Rajab Muhammed, the State’s NUJ Chairman, on Friday in Damaturu urged political parties and their supporters to work toward achieving free, fair, credible and acceptable elections.
The Union urged parents, religious leaders and traditional rulers to preach peace and not allow their wards, followers, and subjects to be used for electoral violence.
The statement also commended Gov. Mai Mala Buni for providing a process toward electing democratic leaderships at the local government level.
“We also appreciate the security agencies for the peace in the state, which warranted the conduct of the elections.
“The NUJ is appealing to the security agencies to intensify surveillance across the 178 electoral wards of the state.
“We equally appeal to NUJ members in the state to cover and report the elections objectively in line with the professional and ethical provisions,” the statement said. (NAN)