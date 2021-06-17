Yobe NSCDC decorates 25 operatives with new ranks

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Yobe State Command, Thursday decorated 25 newly-promoted operatives with new ranks.

In a speech at the event, the State Commandant, Mr Ayinla Olowo, charged the officers to rise to the expectations and confidence reposed in them by the corps and Nigerians.



According to Olowo, promotion comes with more challenges.

He expressed the hope that their new positions would spur them to greater performance in their career in the corps.

He prayed that God would guide them and give them the strength to diligently discharge their duties to the nation.



The list of decorated officers included three Assistant Commandant of Corps (ACC), who were promoted to the Deputy Commandant Corps, two Chief Superintendent of Corps (CSC) moved to ACC and two Superintendent of Corps (SC) promoted to CSC.

Others were three Deputy Superintendent of Corps (DSC) moved to SC, eight Assistant Superintendent of Corps l (ASC l) promoted to DSC and two Inspector of Corps moved to Inspector Corps l.



The Divisional Officer, Damaturu, SC Ladan Amadu, who was one of the decorated officers, expressed joy over his new rank.

Amadu pledged to justify his new position by being more dedicated to his job, the corps and nation at large. (NAN)