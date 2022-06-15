Yobe North Senatorial District : Group lauds Machina for “refusing to step down for Lawan”

By Nabilu Balarabe

The Yobe All Progressives Congress (APC) Zone C Concerned Stakeholders, have expressed support for the Yobe North Senatorial District’s Candidate, Alhaji Bashir Machina.

The group also commended Machina for “refusing to step down” for the Senate President, Dr Ahmed Lawan, who earlier contested in the Presidential primary election of the party.

In a statement by the Group’s Leader, Alhaji Abba Yusufari, Bashir emerged due to popular support from the zone, saying the alleged plot to replace him with Lawan is unacceptable.

“As you are aware, Bashir Machina is the candidate that was picked as a consensus candidate of our great party, APC, in the just-ended primary elections.

“Any attempt by Sen. Ahmed Lawan to replace him will be a complete betrayal of the will of the people and a clog in the wheel of the peace, unity and stability of the people.

“Suffice it to say that the mandate of Alhaji Bashir Machina is the mandate of the people and not that of an individual. The voice of the people is the voice of Allah.

“We therefore wish to caution that an attempt to silence the voice of the people by any individual, either by his involvement of any type of machination or antics, will be running against the concept of democracy and moral fairness.

“We are set to work hard and achieve the success of our candidate Hon. Bashir Machina and the victory of our party at all levels,” he said.

Yusufari advised Lawan to show gratitude to his constituents for giving him the mandate to serve them as a senator for 16 years.

“The Senate President, Dr Ahmed Lawan, has been in the saddle for a record three times.

“By 2023, our beloved brother Sen. Lawan will be spending 24 years at the National Assembly, that is 16 years as a senator and eight years as a member of the House of Representative,” the leader said.

He reiterated the groups commitment to ensuring unity and stability in the zone in the interest of democracy, equity and fair play.

“Our brothers from the old Nguru Emirate, which now constitutes three Emirates of Machina, Nguru, and Yusufari, should equally have a feel of what our brothers in Bade Emirate have been enjoying in the last 24 years.

“Ladies and Gentlemen, it is against this backdrop that we make bold to throw our support behind our brother, Alhaji Bashir Sheriff Machina, to take over from Sen. Ahmed Lawan come 2023,” Yusufari said.

The Special Assistant, Media, to the Senate President, Mr Owoniyi Ola, did not return SMS sent to his phone.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that last Friday another group, led by former Commissioner for Sports, Alhaji Salleh Kachallah, held a rally in support of Machina’s candidature in Gashua town.

The group visited the palace of the Emir of Bade, Abubakar Suleiman II, and told him that the people of Jakusko and Bade local government areas are in support of Machina. (NAN)

