Yobe legislators visit Buni, assure of improved synergy with executive

By Nabilu Balarabe

Members of the Yobe House of Assembly have restated commitment to improved synergy with the executive arm of government to move the state forward.

The lawmakers made this known when they visited Gov. Mai Mala Buni on Thursday in Damaturu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday issued Certificates of Return to Buni, deputy governor-elect and the lawmakers-elect.

Spokesman of the legislators, Alhaji Buba Kalallawa, said they would build on the harmony existing between the executive and the legislature in the state for the benefit of its people.

“We are here to congratulate each other and you should always count on us for support and cooperation on every policy and programme that would move Yobe forward,” he said.

Responding, Buni thanked the legislators, saying the victory in the just concluded election was a collective victory for the people of the state.

“We must work hard in the next dispensation to improve on human capital development.

“We should all be on the same page in the interest of our state and people.

“As a government, we will expand our scope of engagement to include all stakeholders and youth for good results,” the governor said.

He commended the people of the state for finding them worthy of the election.

NAN reports that prayers were offered for successful and prospective tenure that is beneficial to the state. (NAN)