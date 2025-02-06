Yobe Launches Groundbreaking Kidney Disease Research in Damaturu, Bade LGAs

The Yobe State Government has embarked on a groundbreaking research initiative to address the high prevalence of kidney disease in the state.

The project officially launched today, February 5, 2025, with the commencement of the Yobe State Kidney Researchers’ Training Programme at Sandunes Hotel, Damaturu.

Dr. Mahmoud Bukar Maina, Special Adviser on Science, Research, and Innovation and Director of the Biomedical Research Training Centre (BioRTC), urged community members in Bade Emirate, Damaturu, and other areas to fully cooperate with enumerators and researchers for the success of the initiative.

“This research is a critical step toward identifying and addressing the root causes of kidney disease in Yobe State.

“Our team will collect samples from 2,000 individuals in Bade and Damaturu LGAs as part of this effort,” Dr. Maina stated.

He added that the research is fully funded by the state government and will involve collaboration with researchers from the United Kingdom.

The international partnership stems from an agreement initiated two years ago under the leadership of Governor Mai Mala Buni.

Speaking on behalf of the Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Muhammad Lawan Gana, the Chief Medical Director of Yobe State University Teaching Hospital, Dr. Baba Waru Goni, expressed gratitude to Governor Buni for prioritizing healthcare in the state.

The research team comprises experts from leading institutions such as the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, Yobe State University Teaching Hospital, Federal Medical Centre Nguru, Jigawa Teaching Hospital, and Bayero University Kano.

This ambitious project aims to provide groundbreaking insights into kidney disease and improve healthcare outcomes for the people of Yobe State.