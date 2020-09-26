Yobe IPAC agrees with LG elections postponement

Share the news













The Yobe Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), says it has agreed with the decision of Yobe State Independent Electoral Commission (YOSIEC), on the postponement of local government elections to Feb. 27, 2021.

Alhaji Umar Kukuri, the state’s IPAC Chairman announced the council’s stand on Saturday while addressing newsmen in Damaturu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that YOSIEC on Thursday, postponed the local government elections earlier scheduled for Dec. 5, until Feb. 27, 2021.

The local government elections were rescheduled due to two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Kakuri also appealed to YOSIEC to recognise 21 political parties recognised by the Court of Appeal in the forthcoming local government elections. (NAN)

