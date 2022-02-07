Yobe healthcare scheme to incorporate informal sector – Official

February 7, 2022 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



By Ahmed Abba

Yobe State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency (YSCHMA), says it has begun stakeholders engagement to fast track incorporation of informal sector scheme.

The Secretary of agency, Dr Babagana Tijjani, made this known in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Damaturu on Monday.

Tijjani said, “as part of preparations to incorporate informal sector state’s contributory health scheme, agency has commenced a strategic stakeholders engagement meeting in state.’’

According to him, programme will target self-employed groups such as farmers, marketers, traders and market women groups.

Others were the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), tricycle riders, cattle breeders, vulcanisers, mechanics, tailoring and fashion design associations as well as Civil Society Organisations (CSOs).

The gesture, he said, was part of deliberate to achieve universal health coverage in the state.

He said that the programme was designed to increase access to affordable and quality healthcare delivery to the people.

The Secretary commended Gov. for his commitment to the health sector reform programme in the state. (NAN) 

Tags: , , ,