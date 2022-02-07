Yobe healthcare scheme to incorporate informal sector – Official

By Ahmed Abba

Yobe State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency (YSCHMA), says it has begun stakeholders engagement to fast track incorporation of informal sector into the scheme.

The Executive Secretary of the agency, Dr Babagana Tijjani, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Damaturu on Monday.

Tijjani said, “as part of preparations to incorporate informal sector into the state’s contributory health scheme, the agency has commenced a strategic stakeholders engagement meeting in the state.’’

According to him, the programme will target self-employed groups such as farmers, marketers, traders and market women groups.

Others were the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), tricycle riders, cattle breeders, vulcanisers, mechanics, tailoring and fashion design associations as well as Civil Society Organisations (CSOs).

The gesture, he said, was part of deliberate attempt to achieve universal health coverage in the state.

He said that the programme was designed to increase access to affordable and quality healthcare delivery to the people.

The Executive Secretary further commended Gov. Mai Mala Buni for his commitment to the health sector reform programme in the state. (NAN)

