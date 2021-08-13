Yobe Hajj Commission refunds N700m to 557 intending pilgrims

August 13, 2021 Favour Lashem



Yobe Commission it refunded N700 million deposits to 557 intending pilgrims for the exercise.

Alhaji Bukar Kime, Executive Chairman of the Commission, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Friday in Damaturu.

Kime, who is also the Aji-Sudan of the Damaturu Emirate Council, said the figure represented the total refund made as at Aug. 11.

NAN reports that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia had earlier cancelled exercise for International Pilgrims including Nigeria, to spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kime urged intending pilgrims wishing to make deposits for the 2022 Hajj exercise, to be patience as the Commission was awaiting further instructions and guidelines from the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

He also advised intending pilgrims, especially low income earners, to open saving account with the newly established Jaiz , Damaturu.

“Jaiz is a non-interest which partners with NAHCON it operates under Islamic banking principles.

“Civil servants, small scale traders, artisans and other low income earners can leverage on to open an account with the and save their Hajj fares in instalment,” Kime said.

The Chairman thanked Gov. Mai Mala-Buni for his overwhelming moral and financial support to the Commission which facilitated effective discharge of duties.

He further called on the general public to pray for an end to the COVID-19 pandemic to fast track resumption of  the normal Hajj activities. (NAN)

