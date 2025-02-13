Yobe govt to showcase products in Morocco

By Ahmed Abba

The Association of Regions (Governor’s Forum) in Morocco has invited the Yobe government to participate in the upcoming international trade fair in Meknes, Morocco.

Alh. Mamman Mohammed, Director-General for Press and Media Affairs to Gov. Mai Mala Buni, confirmed this to reporters on Wednesday in Damaturu.

Mohammed El Bachiri, Executive Director of the association, expressed their readiness to collaborate with Yobe to attract investors and marketers for direct and indirect investments.

He added that the collaboration programme could support agriculture, climate, housing, and environmental initiatives across local government areas.

Mohammed quoted the Secretary to Yobe’s government, Baba Malam-Wali, as saying the state would use the trade fair to present its agricultural products.

“We have high-quality sesame seeds, Gum Arabic, beans, groundnuts, and livestock in commercial quantities from all local government areas.

“The governor has directed officials to collaborate with reputable organisations to create employment and wealth opportunities for the youth.

“The state government is eager to partner with the association to engage our youth in agricultural production, especially sesame seeds,” Malam-Wali said.

State Commissioner for Agriculture, Mustapha Goniri, stated that Yobe produces and processes the best sesame seeds of international standard.

“The state government has established four sesame processing plants to improve the quality of the product,” Goniri explained.

He added that the international trade fair would provide an opportunity to showcase the quality of Yobe’s farm produce to the world.

Similarly, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ibrahim Adamu-Jajere, confirmed that all 17 local councils are ready to participate in the trade fair.

“They can showcase their individual products to attract investors and create employment for their people,” Jajere said.

Mohammed also revealed that Ahmed Gombe, CEO of the African Network Center consulting firm, assured that all necessary documentation for participation in the trade fair would be completed. (NAN)