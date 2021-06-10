Yobe Govt tasks UBA plc on Corporate Social Responsibility

The Yobe Government has charged the United Bank for Africa (UBA) to execute corporate social responsibility projects and programmes in the state.

He gave the charge when officials of the bank paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja.

A statement signed by Mamman Muhammed, the Director General, Press and Media Affairs, quoted Buni as saying that as a partner, patronised by the state government, the bank should reciprocate the gesture to the community.

Represented by Alhaji Musa Mustapha, the Commissioner for Finance, the governor assured that the state government would continue to conduct transparent business with all its partners within and outside the state.

Mr Liadi Ayoku, the UBA Deputy Managing Director, commended Governor Buni for his commitment to developing the state, while assuring of the bank’s determination to maintain a fruitful business partnership with the Yobe state government.

Liadi also assured that the bank would develop and improve on its corporate social responsibility, as demanded by the governor. (NAN)