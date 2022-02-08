Yobe Govt strategises to revitalise education sector, holds appeal fund raising

The Yobe State Government has reiterated its determination to evolve strategies toward revitalising the education sector and improve standards and quality in the State.

The Deputy Governor of the State, H. E. Alhaji Idi Barde Gubana, stated this in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday in Abuja.

Mr. Gubana explained that the Executive Governor, Hon. Mai Mala Buni is determined to pursue an unrelenting drive to revamp the state education sector.

He said as part of the efforts toward enhancing the quality of education and improve educational infrastructure, the State Government had concluded arrangements to hold education appeal fund raising on Thursday, Feb. 10.

Gubana, who revealed that the event will hold 9:30am at Lady Kwali Hall Sheraton Hotel Abuja, and will be attended by the President of the Senate, Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan, PhD.

He also disclosed that Alhaji Dahiru Barau Mangal will be the Chief Launcher, while Amb. Babagana Kingibe will be the Chairman at the event.

He further stated that Sen. Bukar Ibrahim, Sen. Ibrahim Gaidam, Sen. Ibrahim Bomai, Minister for Education, Malam Adamu Adamu and the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello are among the dignitaries that will grace the occasion.

Also expected at the event is the Chairman, Yobe State Council of Traditional Rulers and Emir of Fika, HRH Muhammad Abali Ibn Muhammad Idrissa, among others.

