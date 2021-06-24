Yobe govt. sponsors 100 nurses for mandatory training –official

The Yobe government has sponsored 100 Nurses for the Mandatory Continuous Professional Development Programme (MCPDP), to update their skills and fast track their licenses renewal, according to Alhaji Bala Sule, state chairman of the nurses’ association.

Sule, who stated this on the occasion of the celebration of the 2021 Nurses Week, in Damaturu, on Wednesday, commended Gov. Mai Mala Buni’s concern and commitment to state’s health personnel.

He, however, appealed to the state government to facilitate the speedy commencement of the Bachelor’s BnSc programme at the Yobe state university, in order to achieve the global best practice.

Sule explained that the ‘Nurses Week’ was an annual event that began in 1965 by the International Confederation of Nurses (ICN), Geneva, Switzerland.

To kick-start this year’s celebrations, the Yobe council of the The National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) conferred awards on some of its members, for outstanding performance and uplifting the image of the profession in the state.

The awardees included, Abdullahi Danchuwa, as the most Influential Nurse of the Year, and Dauda Sulayman of Yobe State Contributory Health Care Management Agency as the most outstanding Nurse of the Year.

Garba Karasuwa, the Head of the Nursing Department, Federal Medical Centre, Nguru, was also adjudged as the best Nurse Leader of the year.

In his remarks, Dr. Mohammed Gana, the Commissioner for Health, commended the Bala Sule, the association chairman, for his exemplary leadership.

He urged the senior nurses to continue to mentor the younger ones in the profession. (NAN)

