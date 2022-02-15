Yobe govt. seeks religious leaders’ support on universal health coverage

By Ahmed Abba

Yobe Government on Tuesday solicited for the support of religious leaders in the state to achieve universal health coverage for residents.



Dr Babagana Tijjani, the Executive Secretary of the State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency, made the appeal when he met with representatives of State Ministry for Religious Affairs in Damaturu.

Tijjani said the meeting was part of the plan to incorporate the informal sector into the state’s healthcare contributory scheme.



He said the agency needed their support because of their ability to educate the informal population at places of worship on the issue

Ustaz Hudu Muhammad, Chief Imam, Yobe Central Mosque and Islamic Centre said the engagement of religious leaders would motivate their followers to embrace the scheme.



He said the scheme, if adopted by all, would be of immerse benefit to women, traders and artisans.

Muhammad, therefore, promised to support the agency’s efforts through an enlightenment campaign at any religious gathering. (NAN)

