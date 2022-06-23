Yobe Govt seals land vendors’ office over operational licence

The Yobe Geographic Information Service (YOGIS) have sealed-off the State headquarters of the Property Agents and Landlords Association of Nigeria, (PALDAN), over failure to obtain operational licence.

The operation was led by YOGIS Director-General, Dr Abdullahi Gana.

He said that Section 4,(2( (j), of the law that established YOGIS clearly stated that the agency is authorised by law to approve and register all land vendors operating in Yobe.

Gana added that the agency failed to comply with the directive despite receiving two letters from YOGIS, informing it about the June 20 deadline for the registration.

“ YOGIS decided to officially shut down all operations of Paldan/Vendors across Yobe State with immediate effect.

“ Henceforth, any unauthorised or unregistered vendor caught engaging in any land transaction shall face the full force of the law.

“ We are not acting in bad faith against any individual; our goal is to ensure compliance with the provision of the law,” the director-general said.

He expressed concern that from the targeted 10,000 vendors across the state, only about 30 have so far registered with the service.

Gana warned all estate agents and agencies against operating in the state without registration, saying defaulters risked arrest and prosecution.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the service said it would not extend the June 20 registration deadline for land vendors..

The service vendors in Damaturu and environs to register at the YOGIS office while those outside the state capital could do so online via its website:@vendor.gis.yb.gov.ng. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

