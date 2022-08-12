Yobe govt. not owing workers’ salaries – Buni

By Nabilu Balarabe

Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe on Friday said the government has been up-to-date in the payment of its workers salaries, in spite of the state’s meagre resources.

Buni, in a statement by his Director-General, Press and Media Affairs, Mamman Mohammed in Damaturu, said a recent survey conducted by BudgIT, a civic tech organisation, confirmed the development.

“The report of the survey which covers up to July 2022, captured Yobe state as one of the states that are not owing its civil servants,” he said.

The governor assured that prompt payment of salaries of civil servants would remain a top priority of his administration.

“In spite of the state’s meagre resources, this administration has been committed and consistent in payment of workers’ salaries, and will maintain the tempo.

“This administration will continue to observe prudence, accountability and transparency in all its transactions.

“We are committed to ensure that we never fail in payment of salary to our workers,” Buni added.

He, however, urged workers on the state and local government payrolls to reciprocate the gesture through hard work, dedication and productivity.

“We all have great roles to play to uplift the lives of our people and create a state of our dream,” Buni added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that BudgIT, had in 2020 ranked Yobe second best in capital budget expenditure in the country.(NAN)

