Yobe Govt., FMB sign MoU on workers’ Home Renovation Loan

Yobe Government and the Federal Mortgage Bank (FMB) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the disbursement of Home Renovation Loan to civil servants in the state.

The state’s Head of Service (HOS), Muhammad Nura, disclosed this in a statement by Alhaji Alhassan Mamudo, Information Officer in his office.

He said signing the MoU is part of the government’s effort to enhance the welfare of civil servants in the state.

Nura said the loan ranged from N100,000 to N1 million, with a repayment period of five years.

The HOS, however, said workers must reciprocate the gesture through hard work and dedication to duty.

He thanked Gov. Mai Mala Buni, for graciously approving the scheme which would boost the morale of workers.

Nura also appreciated the leadership of the state chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) for drawing the attention of government to the scheme.

The HOS said interested civil servants could obtain the forms at his office. (NAN)

