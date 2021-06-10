Yobe Govt, FAO to partner on sustainable food security

The Yobe Government is to partner with the UN Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) on sustainable food security.

Gov. Mai Mala-Buni of Yobe made this known when he received the FAO representative in Nigeria and to ECOWAS in Abuja.

Mala-Buni said agriculture remained the main stay of the people and major means of employment of the people.

“Government will do everything possible to improve the agricultural sector for the benefit of the people,” he said.

Responding, Mr Fred Kafeero, the FAO Representative said the organisation was introducing a new programme tagged: “Hand to Hand” initiative to provide less-privileged persons with technical assistance for long term sustainable food sufficiency and security in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the Hand‐in‐Hand Initiative, launched in October 2019, is an evidence-based, country-led and country-owned initiative of the FAO to accelerate agricultural transformation and sustainable rural development to eradicate poverty (SDG1) and end hunger and all forms of malnutrition (SDG 2).

The initiative adopts a robust match-making approach that proactively brings together beneficiary countries with donors, private sector organizations, international financial institutions, research institutions, and civil society organizations to mobilize means of implementation that support accelerated action. (NAN)