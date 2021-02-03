Yobe govt enrols 185,806 civil servants in contributory healthcare scheme

The Yobe Government has enroled 185,806 civil servants in the Formal Sector Contributory Healthcare Scheme. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the agency, which was established in December 2019, sought to operationalise the National Health Act 2014 aimed at achieving universal health coverage, provide accessible and curb medical tourism.

Dr Babagana Tijjani, the Executive Secretary of the scheme, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Damaturu that the enrolees comprised of state and local government workers. He said the state and local government councils will contribute 3.25 per cent of the work force salaries, while the employees will contribute 1.75 per cent of their salaries.

According to the Executive Secretary, the benefits of the scheme include coverage of all minor and major surgical operations, hospitalization in secondary health facilities, investigations and immunization among others. Tijjani said that the scheme will promote equity programme to pregnant women and children below the age of five, the aged and vulnerable persons to access efficient healthcare services.”

“The scheme provides additional source of funding to health facilities across the state promoting efficiency in service” Babagana said. On contributors in the informal sector, the executive secretary said the state earmarked one per cent of its consolidated revenue to the scheme to cover poor people who cannot pay the premiums.

He however said private individuals who can afford the premiums, would pay N15,000 monthly to enjoy healthcare services. Tijjani noted that the Federal Government’s Basic Healthcare Provision Fund Programme introduced in the state would complement the agency’s informal programme, targeting the poor and vulnerable people.

The executive secretary listed hospitals under scheme to include Specialists Hospital Damaturu, Yobe University Teaching Hospital, Damaturu, general hospitals in Gashua, Geidam, Potiskum, BuniYadi, Dapchi and primary healthcare centres across the state. “ Out of pocket healthcare expenditure exposes households to financial hardship and sometimes catastrophe.

“ Our goal is to make our people have equal access to qualitative and rehabilitative healthcare services delivery,” Tijjani said.

The executive secretary therefore called on the general public to ensure they take advantage of the scheme, and philanthropists to assist in paying premiums for poor people. He however appealed to the enrolees to exercise patience, especially when asked to wait for authorisation codes to access the secondary services.(NAN)