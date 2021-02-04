Yobe Govt. enrolls vulnerable groups into healthcare contributory scheme –Exec. Sec

The Yobe State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency (YSCHMA), a Federal Government’s funded programme, has commenced enrolment of vulnerable individuals from across the state, under the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) scheme.

Dr. Babagana Tijjani, the Executive Secretary, YSCHMA, who disclosed this in a statement, on Wednesday, in Damaturu, explained that the scheme was meant to provide free healthcare access and services to poor and the vulnerable, including Pregnant women, Children under five, Aged above 85 years, the physically challenged, poorest of the poor and orphans. He said after fulfillment all the financial and technical requirements of the programme, Yobe state had accessed the sum of N270 million naira for the 2019 fiscal year, from the Federal Government, to implement the scheme in the State.

He noted that BHCPF was aimed at reducing maternal mortality ratio from 576 to 400 per 100,000 live births, representing 31% reduction towards the attainment of the global target in the next three years. “Similarly, reduction in neonatal mortality rate from 39 to 26 per 1,000 live births representing a 33% reduction towards the attainment of global target. And under 5 mortality rate reduction from 120 to 85 per 1,000 live births representing a 29% reduction towards the attainment of global target.

“The BHCPF will, in addition, ensure that emergency medical conditions received the urgent care they deserve, to minimize mortality and morbidity from these conditions.”, he explained. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that BHCPF was established under the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Section 11 of the National Health Act to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC). (NAN)