Yobe govt empowers 890 women with 1,780 goats

Yobe government on Tuesday began distribution of 1,780 goats to 890 women under the rural empowerment programme.

Gov Mai Mala-Buni said at the occasion in Gujiba that five women from each of the 178 wards in the state would receive two goats each.

He said the programme was aimed at raising the income level of the women and making them become self-reliant.

The governor said goats were chosen because of their high innate ability to reproduce and multiply within a short period.