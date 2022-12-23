Yobe govt. donates food, non food items to 85 almajiri schools

By Nabilu Balarabe

The Yobe Emergency Management Agency (YEMA), said it donated food and non food items to 85 almajiri schools in Tarmuwa, Fune and Bade Local Government Areas of the state.

Its Executive Secretary, Dr Mohammad Goje, made the disclosure to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Damaturu.

He listed the items to include harmattan clothes, blankets, bags of rice and maize, seasonings, soaps, mats, buckets and cutlery sets, among others.

Goje said that the agency had so far donated the items to 170 almajiri schools in six Local Government Areas under the Almajiri Schools Support Programme.

The executive secretary said the programme was conceived by Gov. Mai Mala Buni to cushion the hardships of teachers and students of the school, as part of the state government’s interventions to vulnerable groups.

He said the agency was targeting 475 Tsangaya schools across the 17 Local Government Areas under the programme.(NAN)