The Yobe state Government, with support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), has disbursed N75 million empowerment grant to 1,500 female Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) returnees in Yobe, the state governor Mai Mala Buni, disclosed on Sunday, in Damaturu.

“Yobe state government in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), under the Stabilization Facility programme, is supporting the 1,500 beneficiaries with the sum of N50, 000 each as startup grant.”, Buni said.

He also noted that his administration had recently distributed a pair of Goats and N10,000 to five women in each of the 178 wards across the state as a deliberate measure to empower them.

“Similarly, 3,000 women were supported through the state ministry of Women Affairs with N20,000 each to improve their bean cake “Kosai”, Cincin and Soya beans cake “Awara” making businesses.”, Buni added.

He commended the UNDP for partnering with the state government, and supporting resettlement, rehabilitation and recovery programmes to improve the people’s lives.

“I also commend the UNDP for supporting the construction of market infrastructure, distribution of farm inputs, rehabilitation of primary schools and equipping the Buni Yadi General Hospital.

“No doubt, such humanitarian gestures would go a long way in our post-insurgency recovery process.”, he said

Buni called on the beneficiaries to make good use of the intervention, to enhance their businesses, promote self-reliance, sustenance and dignity.

In his remarks Dr. Muhammed Goje, expressed gratitude to Gov. Buni on behalf of the beneficiaries.

He also enjoined the MD Yobe Microfinance Bank and his team to ensure compliance with all terms of the agreement by paying off all the beneficiaries within 72 hours of the launch.

“I also want crave your indulgence to ensure accountability in the disbursement process and have a feedback mechanism in case of any problems that may arise in the process.” Goje said. (NAN)

