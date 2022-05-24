Yobe govt. designates 356 clinics for maternal, child health services

Yobe goverment has designated 356 health facilities to enhance implementation of the Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (MNCH) programme in the state.

The Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr Lawan Gana, disclosed this at the inauguration of the 2022 MNCH Week, on Tuesday in Damaturu.

He said: “There are 356 designated health facilities, two per ward, identified to provide high impact MNCH services across the 178 wards of the state.

“These include underserved, nomadic and hard-to-reach settlements and communities within the catchment areas of the wards,” he said.

Gana said the MNCH week has been integrated with intensified State Outreach Days (ISODs).

According to him, the main objective is to provide high-impact, cost effective maternal and child survival interventions.

Also speaking, Dr Babagana Machina, Executive Secretary, Yobe Primary Healthcare Management Agency said some nine interventions would be provided under the MNCH week.

He listed the services to include immunisation, vitamin A supplementation, ante-natal care, deworming of children, nutrition and screening.

Others are micronutrient powder supplementation, health promotion on key household practices, family planning and birth registration.

He urged the people of the state, especially pregnant women and children to participate in the exercise.

While commending Gov. Mai Mala Buni for execution of viable healthcare development programmes, Machina lauded development organisations for their supports.

They include UNICEF, ACF International, World Food Programme (WFP), Action Against Hunger, Rescue International, ALBARKA, AHNI and TCDI. (NAN)

