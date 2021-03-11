Yobe government has cautioned newly elected local councils chairmen in the state against unnecessary expenditure, urging them to adhere strictly to budgetary provisions.

Alhaji Yerima Mahmud, the state’s Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, said this while addressing newly elected council officials in the state in Damaturu on Thursday.

Mahmud urged them to key into policies and programmes of the State Government towards taking the state to a greater height.

He said as elected officials, the chairmen must run an all inclusive government as well as remember their oath of office and allegiance.

He cautioned them against sharp practices inimical to the growth and development of the state.

“Always remember that one day, you will be held accountable for your stewardship.

“Therefore, you must observe the principle of transparency and prudence in management of resources at your disposal,” he said.

Alhaji Baba-Ali Muhammad, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs charged the chairmen to ensure proper handing and taking over of leadership in their councils.

He said copies of hand over notes should be submitted to the ministry as well as office of the Auditor General for necessary action.

Baba-Ali also directed them to inaugurate their counselors immediately.(NAN)

