Yobe govt cautions LG chairmen against unnecessary expenditure

March 11, 2021 Favour Lashem



 Yobe government has cautioned newly elected councils the state against unnecessary expenditure, urging them to adhere strictly to budgetary provisions.

Alhaj Yerima Mahmud, the state’s Commissioner for Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, said this while addressing newly elected officials the state Damaturu on Thursday.

Mahmud urged them to key into policies and programmes of the State Government taking the state to a greater height.

He said as elected officials, the must run an all inclusive government as well as remember their oath of office and allegiance.

He cautioned them against sharp practices inimical to the growth and development of the state.

“Always remember that one day, you will be held for your stewardship.

“Therefore, you must observe the principle of and prudence management of resources at your disposal,” he said.

Alhaji Baba-Ali Muhammad, Permanent Secretary, of Government and Chieftaincy Affairs charged the to ensure proper handing and taking over of in their councils.

He said copies of over notes should be submitted to the as well as office of the Auditor General for action.

Baba-Ali also directed them to inaugurate their counselors immediately.(NAN)

