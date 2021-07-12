Yobe Govt. assists 191 windstorm victims with relief materials – SEMA boss

The Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) on Monday said that the state government had assisted 191 victims of windstorm and flood disasters in Karasuwa local government area.

Dr Mohammed Goje, the Executive Secretary of SEMA, disclosed this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Damaturu.

“In the early hours of Sunday, 11th July, 191 windstorm victims registered and after validation by SEMA received first line support from the government following the directive of Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe.

“This is in line with Buni’s drive to bring succor to the victims, majority of whom fall into category of low socio-economic strata,” Goje said.

The SEMA boss said that food items and building materials were distributed to the affected beneficiaries.

He said that efforts were being intensified to bring more support to victims and other vulnerable groups across the state.

In a separate interview, Alhaji Lawan Gana, the Chairman, Karasuwa Local Government, expressed appreciation for the timely response of the state government and prayed against the recurrence of the incident.

Also, Mallam Usman Jajimaji, one of the victims said, “though this is a natural disaster that can happen anywhere, we are fortunate to have a governor who responds to the needs of his people on time.

“We will continue praying for him for more successes in everything he does.”, he said. (NAN)

